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Construction worker killed after road roller runs over him on national highway

The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Shikari. He died on the spot after the vehicle ran over him during road work operations.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:29 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannada

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