<p>Mangaluru: A 56-year-old road construction worker from Bihar was killed after a road roller allegedly ran over him near Uppinangady on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>-Mangaluru National Highway. </p><p>According to the police, the accident occurred near Aditya Hotel at Gandhi Park in Uppinangady when a road roller was being operated allegedly in a rash and negligent manner by its driver, identified as S K Kajal.</p>.Man kills teenage son to frame relatives in property dispute in Greater Noida.<p>The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Shikari. He died on the spot after the vehicle ran over him during road work operations.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Puttur Traffic Police Station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. </p>