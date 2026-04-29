<p>Mangaluru: MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said arecanut cultivation was currently facing multiple challenges, and there was a need to hold detailed discussions along with a concrete action plan to address them.</p><p>He said a consultative meeting would be convened, involving MLAs from the arecanut-growing regions, to discuss various concerns, including crop diseases and market-related problems affecting arecanut farmers.</p><p>The MP was speaking after inaugurating an interactive programme on the management of leaf spot disease in arecanut on Wednesday. It was jointly organised by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod, and the Guttigaru Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society. </p><p>Chowta said, “After observing the results from field demonstrations already established by scientists for disease control, there is now a need to formulate an action plan.”</p>.3 held in connection with theft at Byndoor bus stand in Udupi.<p>He stressed that community participation was essential and said separate meetings would be held in the district in that regard.</p><p>He also highlighted the need for farmers to adopt smart farming practices and rely on scientific guidance. “Farmers must remain vigilant about the use of chemicals and fake agrochemicals and be prepared to face future agricultural challenges.”</p><p>He further advised farmers to pay attention to crop diseases, market conditions and explore mixed cropping practices, adding that it was essential to think ahead in modern agriculture.</p><p>The MP assured that he would continue to stand with arecanut growers.</p><p>Chowta said that in Guthigaru village of Sullia, a study was being carried out on nutrients and scientific methods, under the guidance of the Vittal Regional Station of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) to control leaf spot disease on a trial basis across a total of six acres of arecanut plantations, including one-and-a-half acres belonging to Subrahmanya Prasad and other farmers.</p><p>Since last June, scientific measures have been implemented in these plantations, and continuous monitoring has been undertaken regarding the leaf spot disease affecting arecanut crops. Necessary data are being collected periodically, and supplementary studies are being conducted through demonstrations. In addition, scientists are visiting the farmers from time to time to provide guidance on precautionary measures that need to be taken in arecanut plantations to prevent leaf spot disease, he added. </p><p>CPCRI Director Dr K B Hebbar said collective measures were required to control leaf spot disease affecting the arecanut crop.</p><p>He stressed the importance of adopting community-level control measures, noting that model gardens had already been established and that similar practices should be replicated elsewhere for effective disease control. He added that farmers, institutions, and scientists must work together.</p><p>Dr T Janakirama of CPCRI said significant work had been carried out by the institute over the past five years, with several new varieties made available to farmers.</p><p>He emphasised that collective efforts were still required to combat crop diseases and noted that many young farmers were emerging as agri-entrepreneurs and job creators, leading to increased research and study in agriculture.</p><p><strong>Weather station</strong> </p><p>The leaf spot disease generally spreads rapidly through wind, especially during heavy rainfall and high moisture. Increased rainfall and changing weather conditions are among the factors contributing to its spread. In this context, an automatic weather station has also been installed in Subrahmanya Prasad’s arecanut plantation as part of the study. This will help record rainfall levels, humidity, temperature, and other weather changes, enabling researchers to study how they influence the spread of the disease.</p>