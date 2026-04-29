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'Consultative meet involving MLAs will be held to discuss woes of areca growers': Dakshina Kannada MP

The MP was speaking after inaugurating an interactive programme on the management of leaf spot disease in arecanut on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 18:01 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 18:01 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDakshina Kannada

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