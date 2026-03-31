<p>Mangaluru: A case of telecom cable theft has been reported in Surathkal Police Station limits.</p><p>According to the police, the complainant, a junior telecom officer with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) stated that unidentified persons stole copper cables on two occasions — March 26 around 3:30 pm and March 28 at approximately 5:15 pm.</p>.Fake Mangaluru police website used in online scam, case registered.<p>The theft took place near National Highway 66 at Hosabettu. A total of 30 metres of copper cable (20 m of 100-pair cable and 10 m of 50-pair cable) was stolen, according to the complaint. The estimated value of the stolen cables is Rs 8,220. The stolen property belongs to BSNL.</p><p>A case has been registered, and the police have initiated an investigation to trace the culprits.</p>