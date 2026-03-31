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Copper cables of BSNL stolen in Surathkal

The theft took place near National Highway 66 at Hosabettu
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 04:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangalurutheftBSNLSurathkal

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