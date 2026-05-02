Counterfeit notes with face value of Rs 2.38 lakh seized in Bantwal, two arrested

<p>Mangaluru: The Punjalakatte Police have busted a fake currency racket near Pandavarakallu in Badagakajekkaru village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bantwal">Bantwal</a> taluk, arresting two persons and seizing counterfeit notes and other materials worth nearly Rs 7.96 lakh.</p><p>According to police, Sub-Inspector Rajesh KV (Law & Order) received credible information on May 1 about two persons were allegedly transporting and storing counterfeit currency in a car at Koominadka near Pandavarakallu with the intent of circulating the counterfeit notes for financial gain.</p>.Fake notes with 'movie shooting purpose only' written on them send police into tizzy in Karnataka.<p>Acting on the tip-off, the police team rushed to the spot and conducted a raid. During the operation, two accused, Mohammed Sameer (28) and Mohammed Irfan (26), were taken into custody, while another suspect, Rasheed Kundadka, managed to flee.</p><p>Police seized five bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes with a total face value of Rs 2.38 lakh. They also confiscated three mobile phones worth Rs 57,000 and the car allegedly used in the crime, valued at around Rs 5 lakh. </p><p>The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 7.96 lakh.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Punjalakatte Police Station under Sections 179, 180, and 3(5) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> 2023. Further investigation is underway. </p>