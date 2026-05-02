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Counterfeit notes with face value of Rs 2.38 lakh seized in Bantwal, two arrested

Police also confiscated three mobile phones worth Rs 57,000 and the car allegedly used in the crime, valued at around Rs 5 lakh.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 08:54 IST
KarnatakaMangaluruArrestednotesKaranataka News

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