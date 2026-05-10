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CPI(M) to hold protest in Mangaluru against tie up of govt hospitals with private medical colleges on May 14

The party alleged that handing over government hospitals to private medical institutions would lead to a major crisis in the healthcare sector in the future.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruHospital

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