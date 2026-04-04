<p>Mangaluru: Crude Oil Tanker Lila Jamnagar with 2.70 lakh tonne has arrived at New Mangalore Port and is discharging crude at Single Mooring Point (SPM). The vessel had arrived from Zhoushan port in China. </p><p>Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) is receiving the cargo.</p><p>LPG tanker Aurora with 43910 tonnes of LPG is now berthed at New Mangalore Port and is discharging the crude for Confidence Petroleum. </p><p>LPG tanker Al Ain with 23000 tonnes of cargo has also arrived, said sources from New Mangalore Port to DH. </p> .<p>Another vessel Jag vasant with 9,500 tonnes of LPG is in waiting and expected to berth soon. The cargo is for HP/IOC/BPCL, said sources. </p>