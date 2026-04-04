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Crude oil tanker, LPG vessels arrive at New Mangalore Port

LPG tanker Aurora with 43910 tonnes of LPG is now berthed at New Mangalore Port and is discharging the crude for Confidence Petroleum.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruOil Tanker

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