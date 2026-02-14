<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Fire">Fire </a>gutted a shop and damaged neighbouring outlets in a commercial complex in Belthangady on Saturday.</p><p>According to personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services in Belthangady, the shop, which sold gift items, was owned by Mohammed Shamil. </p><p>Although a helium gas cylinder was kept inside the shop, an official said that there was no leakage from the cylinder nor there was any blast of the cylinder. The owner stated that the fire was noticed when he opened the shop in the morning. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.</p>.Fire breaks out at waste stockyard in Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.<p>There were rumours that the fire was caused by a helium gas leak. Upon receiving information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.</p><p>The fire, which broke out in the first-floor shop, partially damaged a neighbouring mobile shop and another adjacent outlet. The building also sustained partial damage. The estimated loss is around Rs 30 lakh.</p><p>As a large number of people gathered along the road to catch a glimpse of the fire, traffic congestion was reported for some time. The Belthangady police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, facilitating the smooth movement of vehicles. </p>