Dakshina Kannada: BJP to launch nationwide outreach programmes to mark 12 years of Modi govt

<p>Mangaluru: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government prepares to complete 12 years in office, the saffron party has drawn up nationwide outreach programmes to highlight the achievement of the central government across sectors, till June 22. </p><p>As a part of it, various programmes have been chalked out in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a>, said DK BJP unit president Sathish Kumpala.</p><p>To increase the green cover, “ek ped maa ke naam” will be implemented in all the 1876 booths in the district. As a part of World Environment Day, saplings were planted in school premises at Nalyapadavu on Friday, he told media people.</p><p>He said any number of saplings can be planted by the booth office-bearers in their booth limits.</p><p>Committees have been constituted at the district, Maha Shakti Kendra, Shakti Kendra and booth level to organise various programmes as directed by the party. </p><p>Further, camps for registration of beneficiaries under Ayushman scheme will be organised in all the Shakti Kendras and Maha Shakti Kendras during the period.</p><p>He said that BJP backward classes morcha will organise cleanliness drive in the district, mandal and booth level including in SC/ST colonies in the district. Raitha Morcha of the party will create awareness on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi by registering farmers who have been left out in the scheme. </p>.SIR in Karnataka: Caution buzzword for Cong, BJP in fiat to cadre.<p>Awareness will also be created on organic farming. Further, around 500 achievers in agriculture, and sports in the district will be felicitated at the assembly constituency jurisdiction.</p><p>On June 13, a convention to create awareness on the achievements of the Modi led government will be organised which will be attended by BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal. </p><p>His visit to the district will also help in strengthening the party. In addition, blood donation camps, health camps will be organised in association with various organisations.</p><p>Kumpala said that International Day of Yoga will be observed at the booth, shakti kendra and district level in association with the public on June 21.</p><p>He said with the Jal Jeevan Mission works taken up effectively in the district, a major water crisis during summer has been solved in the district.</p><p><strong>BJP will support SIR process</strong></p><p>Sathish Kumpala said that the BJP will support the ongoing SIR process in Dakshina Kannada. The district administration should take all political parties into confidence for completing the mapping of voters.</p><p>The authorities should ensure that all the BLOs visit the houses. “The BJP has completed the process of appointing Booth level agents,” he added.</p>