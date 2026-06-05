Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dakshina Kannada: BJP to launch nationwide outreach programmes to mark 12 years of Modi govt

Kumpala said that with the Jal Jeevan Mission works taken up effectively in the district, a major water crisis during summer has been solved in the district.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsBJPMangaluruDakshina KannadaModi Government

Follow us on :

Follow Us