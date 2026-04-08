<p>Mangaluru: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada"> Dakshina Kannada</a> District Police have returned 150 lost mobile phones to their rightful owners with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) Portal (<a href="https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in/">https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in</a>).</p><p>Police officials reviewed complaints registered by the public on the CEIR portal after losing their mobile phones and conducted a special operation in March to trace the devices across locations.</p>.Mangaluru: Court sentences 50-year-old man to 7 years imprisonment in ganja transportation, sale case.<p>According to a release from the office of the Superintendent of Police, the identified owners were called to their respective police stations and the recovered mobile phones were handed over to them. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mobile-phones">Mobile phones</a> lost in other districts and even in other states were also successfully traced and returned to their owners. The police stated that this special recovery drive will continue in the future.</p><p>Police have advised the public to immediately register complaints on the CEIR portal if they lose their mobile phones, so that technology can be effectively used to trace and recover the devices.</p>