Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dakshina Kannada police return 150 lost mobile phones to rightful owners using CEIR portal

Police have advised the public to immediately register complaints on the CEIR portal if they lose their mobile phones, so that technology can be effectively used to trace and recover the devices.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 06:49 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us