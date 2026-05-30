<p>Mangaluru: Amid disruption in supply of LPG cylinders and fuel due to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">West Asia</a> war, the marine fish catch during the fishing season in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina%20kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> has slightly improved when compared to the previous year.</p><p>According to data from the Fisheries Department, the overall fish catch from April 2025 to March 2026 was 1,97,381 tonnes worth Rs 3,856.51 crore. It was 1,71,795 tonnes worth Rs 2,220.49 crore during the corresponding period last year and 2,39,758 tonnes worth Rs 3,976.65 crore during 2023–24.</p><p>“The fish catch during the fishing season has been slightly better compared to the previous year. We had good pre-monsoon showers in 2025; accordingly, the surface temperature of the sea became cooler. As a result, there was better availability of fish during April–May,” said Darshana K T, Managing Director, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation and in-charge Joint Director of the Fisheries Department to <em>DH</em>.</p>.India's marine fish catch rises 3 per cent in 2025; Kerala records 2 per cent growth, says CMFRI.<p>The monthly fish catch figures were: April 2025 – 7,100 tonnes worth Rs 176.01 crore; May – 6,210 tonnes worth Rs 209.39 crore; June – 320 tonnes worth Rs 5.53 crore; July – 180 tonnes worth Rs 7.46 crore; August – 22,640 tonnes worth Rs 376.11 crore; September – 31,117 tonnes worth Rs 439.08 crore; October – 25,094 tonnes worth Rs 529.13 crore; November – 21,330 tonnes worth Rs 443.80 crore; December – 21,300 tonnes worth Rs 414.86 crore; January – 20,100 tonnes worth Rs 617.11 crore; February – 22,100 tonnes worth Rs 386.45 crore; and March – 19,890 tonnes worth Rs 251.44 crore.</p><p>Darshana said that the fishing season will end on May 31, and the 61-day deep-sea fishing ban will come into force from June 1 to July 31, to facilitate the breeding of fish, according to a government notification issued under the Karnataka Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1986. </p><p>She said motorised boats with engine capacity up to 10 HP, as well as traditional boats, can engage in fishing activities during the ban period. Those violating the ban will be slapped with fines and will become ineligible to obtain tax-subsidised diesel for a period of one year.</p><p>Fishermen said the fishing season was slightly better this year. However, the West Asia conflict disrupted the supply of LPG cylinders and fuel during March–April this year, which affected boat owners.</p>