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Dakshina Kannada sees fish catch worth Rs 3,856 crore in FY 2025-26

The West Asia conflict disrupted the supply of LPG cylinders and fuel.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 06:05 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannadafishing

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