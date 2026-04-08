<p>Mangaluru: A state-of-the-art <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhie/school-scene/2025/12/15/pm-shri-kv-meg-centre-inaugurates-stem-lab">STEM Lab </a>and solar-based UPS system, funded by the JSW Foundation, designed & implemented by IEEE India Philanthropy, will be inaugurated at Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Government Model Higher Primary School Panjimogaru on April 10.</p><p><br>“The initiative transforms the traditional classroom by replacing textbooks with hands-on experience. The new lab features a wide array of interactive models covering: Physical <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/how-to-teach-science-better-3329981">Sciences</a>: Magnetism, light, sound and simple machines, Biology & Chemistry: Anatomical models of the heart and brain, alongside chemistry learning kits and Electronics: Practical demonstrations of circuits, motors and wave motion,” said School headmistress Vani told DH. <br></p>.Innovation labs to be set up at 60 residential schools across Karnataka.<p>To ensure learning never stops, the project includes a solar-powered backup system currently supporting three classrooms, providing uninterrupted power regardless of grid stability. The project extends continuous support to ensure optimal utilisation of the installed facilities.<br><br>“The facility will allow our students to truly experience science by touching and seeing concepts in action," the school authorities said while expressing gratitude to JSW Foundation and IEEE for empowering the next generation of innovators.</p>.<p>She said the bilingual school has 350 students, from LKG to Class 7. There are nine teachers in the school. The new science laboratory will benefit the students of class six and seven. With the school selected for upgrading as a Karnataka Public School, the STEM lab will benefit the high school students as well, she added. </p>