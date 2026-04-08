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Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat school in Panjimogaru to get STEM Lab on April 10

To ensure learning never stops, the project includes a solar-powered backup system currently supporting three classrooms, providing uninterrupted power regardless of grid stability.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:21 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 05:21 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDakshina Kannada

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