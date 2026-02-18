<p>To instil confidence among SSLC students and help them overcome examination fear, the Deputy Commissioner, ZP CEO and Superintendent of Police will visit a few schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district, said DC Darshan H V.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “We are planning to visit schools from next week. The visit will also send a positive message to students appearing for the exams.”</p><p>He said "Tele-MANAS already provides free mental health support to students experiencing exam stress, anxiety and fear of failure. By dialling 14416, students can access immediate professional counselling regarding study pressure and parental expectations." </p><p>On similar lines, the district administration is planning to start a helpline shortly for SSLC and PU students. The helpline will receive grievances from students, and experts will speak to them the following day to help them overcome exam-related fear and stress. If students face other issues, including disturbances affecting their studies, local bodies will attempt to resolve them, the DC explained.</p>.Measures to enhance SSLC passing percentage by at least 20% in Mysuru district.<p>The third preparatory examination for SSLC students will be held from February 23. In the first preparatory exam, the pass percentage was 52 per cent, while in the second it increased to 68.24 per cent in the district. “All students did not appear for the first two preparatory exams. We will assess the pass percentage in the third preparatory exam and focus on weaker students. Teachers are already conducting special classes to ensure they pass the final exams,” he said.</p><p><strong>SSLC exams</strong></p><p>The DC said that a total of 29,397 students in Dakshina Kannada will appear for the SSLC examinations commencing from March 18. Of these, 27,633 are regular students. There are 91 examination centres in the district. Webcasting of the exams will be conducted to prevent malpractice.</p><p>He urged students not to believe rumours related to the exams and to face them without fear.</p>.Karnataka: 9.02 lakh students to appear for SSLC exam this year.<p><strong>PU exams</strong></p><p>Darshan H V said that 37,337 students have registered for the II PU examinations, which will begin on February 28. Of these, 18,401 are regular students. The exams will be conducted at 59 centres in the district. Webcasting will be arranged, and 13 observers have been appointed. All examination centres are equipped with CCTV cameras.</p><p>II PU students have completed two preparatory exams. The pass percentage in the first preparatory exam was 78 per cent, while it rose to 85 per cent in the second.</p><p>Zilla Panchayat CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari was present. </p>