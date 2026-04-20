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Decision on Vinay Kulkarni’s position only after court order copy is received: Speaker U T Khader

The Speaker also noted that Kulkarni may continue as a member of the Legislative Assembly if he secures a stay on the life imprisonment sentence from a higher court.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:20 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruVinay KulkarniUT Khader

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