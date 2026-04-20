<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">UT Khader </a>said a decision on the membership of Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni will be taken only after a copy of the court order sentencing him to life imprisonment is received.</p><p><br>Kulkarni was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special Court for Elected Representatives in connection with the murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, he said “Any action regarding Kulkarni’s continuation as an MLA would be considered only after the order is received.”</p><p>The Speaker also noted that Kulkarni may continue as a member of the Legislative Assembly if he secures a stay on the life imprisonment sentence from a higher court.</p> <p><strong>Speakers’ meet in Odisha</strong></p><p>U T Khader said that Speakers from five states—Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Sikkim—will meet in Bhubaneswar on April 22 and 23 to discuss on anti defection law.</p><p>He said the meeting will bring together Speakers, Secretaries, and subject experts to deliberate on strengthening the Anti-Defection Law. This will be the second such meeting and that a comprehensive report will be prepared and submitted to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha within a year.</p>.MDMA worth Rs 46.5 lakh seized in Mangaluru, 2 peddlers arrested. <p>Khader stressed that laws should be framed only after ensuring that they do not create hardship for people belonging to any region, community, or religion, and that such measures must be introduced with public confidence.</p><p>He was responding to questions regarding the Opposition’s move that led to the defeat of a constitutional amendment Bill proposing women’s quota bill and an increase in the number of seats in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>.</p><p>He said he is cautious about commenting on the matter given his role as Speaker. He noted that the position he holds is constitutional and that any law passed must strictly comply with constitutional provisions. He added that it is the responsibility of all concerned to implement laws in a manner that does not inconvenience any section of society, and that public trust should remain central to the process.</p>