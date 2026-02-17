Decline in communal murders, drug cases indicators of peace: Home Minister G Parameshwara counters Priyank Kharge's claim

<p>Mangaluru: Contradicting Karnataka IT Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Priyank%20Kharge%20"> Priyank Kharge</a>’s statement describing Mangaluru as communal, which is in turn affecting investment in the region, Home Minister G Parameshwara cited police record to say that the situation in the district has changed significantly.</p><p>“Communal murders and the drug menace have come down as per police records and statistics,” <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=G%20Parameshwara">Parameshwara </a>said.</p><p>He said the decline in serial murders, communal unrest, and incidents of moral policing are indicators of the prevailing peace and improved law and order situation. </p>.'RSS is the devil' - BJP and Congress clash in Karnataka after Priyank Kharge’s remarks.<p>“Minister Priyank Kharge has spoken in general about Karnataka and the coast. I do not know in what context he issued the statement,” he added.</p><p>“People in the district have responded positively to the initiatives taken up by the police department. There was a time when parents used to send their children to Mysuru, Bengaluru and other places for education. With the change in the situation, the district is regaining its past glory,” he said, adding that a conducive environment for development has returned in the district as per the government’s assessment.</p><p>On the review meeting he had with police officers in the city, he said, “The police have effectively implemented the directions given by the government to contain the drug menace. Random testing of students is being carried out regularly. Drug peddling and consumption cases have come down. I have directed them to intensify the initiative further.”</p><p>“I have asked police personnel to visit schools and colleges in their jurisdiction once every 15 days and hold meetings with college and school management once every four months,” he said.</p>.'Implementing 2 safety phases must for IPL at Chinnaswamy': Karnataka HM G Parameshwara.<p>The government is also taking up tourism initiatives in the district and is working towards setting up industries, including semiconductor units.</p><p>Responding to a query on the SIT probing Dharmasthala cases, the Home Minister said the SIT is yet to submit its final report. </p><p>“Once the final report is submitted, it will be placed before the Cabinet and made public. We have asked the SIT chief to submit the report at the earliest,” he said.</p><p>On the mysterious death of a teenager in Belthangady, the minister said police are investigating the case and certain details cannot be disclosed at this stage.</p><p>When asked about the constitution of several SITs in the state, he clarified that SITs are set up only in important cases in the interest of the state.</p><p>The Minister also said police are working on long-pending cases. “A man wanted in a case that took place in 1961 was recently arrested by the police,” he said.</p><p>On the selection of locals to the police department, he said, “Not many locals have applied for the post of constable. When aspirants from other districts apply in large numbers, they get selected. We also wish to have more locals in the department to ensure better rapport with the people.”</p><p>On cockfighting, he said, “Tradition is not above the law. If there is any gambling involved, how can it be allowed?”</p>