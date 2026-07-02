Detention of areca consignments in Maharashtra: Growers, traders can’t crack the nut

<p>Mangaluru: The detention of lorries laden with arecanut from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> by the Maharashtra Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA), citing alleged adulteration has triggered concern among arecanut growers, traders and cooperative societies in the areca-growing districts. </p>.<p>Lorries transporting arecanut to markets in Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been stopped on highways in Solapur, Aurangabad, Beed and Nanded districts of Maharashtra since June 11.</p>.<p>Sources said the problem arises when traders operate without the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences. </p>.<p>Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) president S R Sathischandra told DH, “Farmers should not use artificial colouring like red oxide, while processing red arecanut. Several arecanut plantations are leased out by owners. Those who have taken plantations on lease may be using artificial colours for arecanut”.</p>.<p><strong>Fears of fall in prices </strong></p>.<p>He warned that if the problem continued for long, it would adversely affect domestic arecanut prices.</p>.Fifty-five arecanut-laden lorries from Karnataka detained in Maharashtra.<p>“We have raised the issue with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi,” Sathischandra said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Malnad Areca Marketing Co-operative Society (MAMCOS) managing director Srikanth Baruve told <span class="italic">DH</span> that growers in the Malnad region never add any colouring agents to arecanut during processing. </p>.<p class="bodytext">There is a possibility that areca khaini contractors may be adding an edible substance, locally known as kaachu patta, while processing huge quantities of arecanut to make it look bright. Kaachu is added to the paani given to customers by chaat vendors.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivamogga District Areca Growers’ Association president B A Ramesh Hegde told <span class="italic">DH</span> that traditional growers did not add any substance to arecanut during processing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Following the detention of lorries, traders have slowed fresh purchases, resulting in reduced demand. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Merchants are now afraid to purchase arecanut and prices have started falling in Uttara Kannada district. Let quality be tested in states that receive arecanut. Why should lorries on transit with required documents have to be stopped?” said Sirsi-based Totgars’ Co-operative Sale Society chairman Gopalkrishna Vaidya.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even lorries laden with ‘Sirsi Supari’ with GI tag (white variety of arecanut grown in Sirsi, Siddapur and Yellapur taluks) and traditionally-prepared red variety without chemical colour were stopped.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Farmers in Dakshina Kannada, who are getting good prices for hosa adike (freshly harvested and sun-dried chali variety), fear the situation could reverse if disruption continues.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sources said, under FSSAI guidelines, maximum permissible moisture content in arecanut is 7%. However, when farmers fail to dry nuts properly before sale, moisture content may rise, which is one of the reasons cited by FDA for detaining loads. </p>.<p class="bodytext">(With inputs from Nrupathunga S K in Shivamogga, Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli)</p>