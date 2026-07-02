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Detention of areca consignments in Maharashtra: Growers, traders can’t crack the nut

He warned that if the problem continued for long, it would adversely affect domestic arecanut prices.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 00:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMangaluruAreca

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