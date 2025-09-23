<p>Mangaluru: Dharmasthala Daurjanya Vedike is set to organise a 'Nyaya Samavesha' at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on September 25.</p><p>Activist Jayanth T said that the convention aims to demand SIT probe into all the major cases including murder of Sowjanya, Vedavalli, Padmalatha, mahout in Dharmasthala. </p><p>“We will also demand that all the unnatural deaths reported in Dharmasthala and Belthangady police stations over a period of time should be handed over to the SIT to probe. On many occasions, murders were projected as unnatural deaths in the past in Dharmasthala police station. Hence, all unnatural deaths reported should be probed by the SIT," he said in a video. </p>.Dharmasthala burial case | SIT recovers skeletal remains during search at Banglegudde forest.<p>He said that cases related to deaths by suicide should also be probed by the Enforcement Directorate or other agencies. Pointing at allegations of land encroachments, he stated that a high level probe should be conducted into the matter. </p><p>“The SIT is presently investigating the mass burial case. However, there is political interference now, which should be stopped. The SIT should be given a free hand to investigate,” the activist said and sought support for the 'Nyaya Samavesha' from all those echoing voices for justice in Sowjanya case.</p>