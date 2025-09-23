Menu
Dharmasthala case: 'Nyaya Samavesha' in Bengaluru to demand SIT probe into all unnatural deaths

Activist Jayanth T said that the convention aims to demand SIT probe into all the major cases including murder of Sowjanya, Vedavalli, Padmalatha, mahout in Dharmasthala.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 09:09 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 09:09 IST
Karnataka NewsDharmasthala

