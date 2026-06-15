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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case: Prime accused Chinnaiah seeks police protection

In his petition, he stated that attempts are being made to exert pressure on him after he filed a writ petition before the High Court on the alleged conspirators.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:06 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDharmasthala

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