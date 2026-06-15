Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case: Prime accused Chinnaiah seeks police protection

<p>Mangaluru: CN Chinna alias Chinnayya, the prime accused in the Dharmasthala mass burial case has submitted a petition to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady, alleging that he and his family members are being threatened and appealed for police protection to him and his family members. </p><p>In his petition, he stated that attempts are being made to exert pressure on him after he filed a writ petition before the High Court on the alleged conspirators. He visited the SIT office in Belthangady and submitted a written petition to the SIT.</p><p>He stated that he had filed a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court. The High Court has taken up the petition and issued notices to the state government and the Special Investigation Team. It has also directed the SIT to submit a report on the progress and current status of the investigation.</p>.Three arrested for engaging in cockfight gambling in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk.<p>He said in his writ petition, he had appealed to the high court to direct the concerned to accelerate the investigation and also take action against Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Girish Mattannavar, Vittal Gowda, Jayanth T, Sujatha Bhat, YouTubers and other individuals. </p><p>He said following the High Court’s direction, other accused persons in the case have been contacting his family members and threatening them over the phone. He further alleged that they have been attempting to intimidate and pressure him and urged the SIT to initiate appropriate legal action against them.</p><p>He has requested the SIT to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of his family and to facilitate a fair investigation. </p><p>A senior official of the SIT told <em>DH</em> that the SIT is only the investigating agency in the case and does not have an operational police force in the region where accused Chinna currently resides.</p><p>"The witness will have to approach the local police for immediate security assistance. However, if he approaches us seeking protection, we are willing to provide all necessary support, provided the request appears genuine and there is a credible threat perception," the official said.</p><p>Reacting to the development, activist Girish Mattannavar and YouTuber Abhishek dismissed his petition as ‘false and baseless’. "It is an attempt to derail the ongoing investigation."</p><p>They said that a powerful lobby was using Chinna as a ‘puppet’ to shield the real culprits. Refuting the allegations of threats, they said "Unfortunately, a routine phone conversation is being portrayed as a threat call," they alleged. </p>