Dharmasthala SIT begins mapping human skeletal remains

<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case has begun the crucial process of mapping and identifying the human skeletal remains recovered during exhumation.</p>.<p>A senior SIT source told <em>DH</em> that investigators have commenced a detailed examination of the skeletal remains unearthed from various locations during the exhumation carried out in Dharmasthala village. The process involves scientifically documenting, cataloguing and analysing every recovered bone fragment to establish the identities of the deceased.</p>.<p>The skeletal remains have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination. Based on the preliminary forensic findings, the SIT has started cross-checking the remains with existing missing persons records.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Investigators are specifically focusing on cases involving individuals who had travelled to Dharmasthala and were subsequently reported missing. To facilitate this, the SIT is collecting and scrutinising data from the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB). The source said the exercise aims to determine whether any of the recovered remains correspond to long-pending missing persons cases that may have gone unresolved for years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As part of the effort to establish conclusive identities, the SIT has already collected blood samples from family members of several missing persons. These samples have been sent to the FSL for DNA profiling and comparison with the DNA extracted from the recovered skeletal remains. </p>