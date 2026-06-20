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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala SIT begins mapping human skeletal remains

A senior SIT source told DH that investigators have commenced a detailed examination of the skeletal remains unearthed from various locations during the exhumation carried out in Dharmasthala village.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:49 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

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