<p>Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> offered Ganga Pooja to river Nethravathi at Thumbe vented dam on Wednesday and called upon the need to safeguard <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> city against drinking water crisis in the peak summer.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, he said weather forecasts indicate harsh summer and delay in the onset of the monsoon. Hence, the authorities should take all possible steps to ensure water supply to the city.</p><p>The officials should plan in advance for the distribution of water for the coming months to ensure adequate supply at least until June. "We must plan systematically and manage available resources efficiently so that there is no scarcity," he added.</p><p><strong>6 metre water</strong></p><p>According to MCC Officials, water is impounded at 6 metre in Thumbe vented dam and total storage capacity is 10.49 Million Cubic Meters. There is still an inflow of water to the dam. Along with supplying water to 60 wards of MCC, water from Thumbe is also supplied to Thumbe, Pudu, Adyar gram panchayats. </p><p>About 0.26 MCM water is lifted daily to supply to Mulki and Ullal CMC limits. Without inflow of water to the dam, six metre water is enough to supply for 39 days. In case if the water level in Thumbe vented dam drops, then water from the dams upstream of the Thumbe vented dam will be released.</p><p>Further, officials said water from backwaters from the downstream of Thumbe vented dam will be pumped to the dam to maintain water level. There are 140 borewells in 60 ward limits. In case of necessity, additional borewells will be sunk to meet the water requirement. Open wells will be cleaned and maintained for use.</p><p><strong>Status of Jalasiri project</strong></p><p>Officials said that 63 per cent of the work under Jalasiri project aimed at strengthening the distribution network for 24x7 water supply to Mangaluru has been completed. </p><p>The project is being implemented by KUIDFC under ADB-assisted KWIMP. As per the agreement, the project was to be completed by May 24, 2023. However due to delays caused by COVID-19, permissions from the National Highways Authority, Railway Department, issues related to NMPA, and land acquisition problems, the project could not be completed within the stipulated time. </p><p>Later, extension was granted up to November 23, 2025. The contractor has now requested an extension up to December 31, 2026 to complete the remaining works. </p><p>Of the 52.57 km long clear water transmission line (CWTM) or main pipeline to be laid, 44.64 km has been completed. Out of 1155.36-km of distribution network, 868.84 km has been completed. Out of 19 overhead tanks, three tanks have been commissioned. </p><p>The work on 14 tanks civil works have been completed and the civil work of one tank is in progress. While the work on one tank is yet to commence due to land issues, added officials.</p>