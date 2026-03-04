<p>Mangaluru: District in charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> flagged off the upgradation of UGD works in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> city at Pacchanady STP on Wednesday. </p><p>An amount of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned to Mangaluru from the National Green Tribunal Environmental Compensation Fund to strengthen the sewerage system within MCC limits.</p><p>Accordingly, the work on upgradation of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Pacchanady, currently functioning under the SBR (Sequential Batch Reactor) technology, to advanced technology of activated sludge process will be taken up at a cost of Rs 6.87 crore. </p><p>Installation of bubble diffusers, air blowers, and control panels at the Bajal STP to improve efficiency will be taken up at a cost of 3.22 crore.</p><p>Construction of a new wet well at Attavar at a cost of Rs 3.33 crore.</p><p>Upgradation of 8.20 km of main underground drainage pipeline in selected parts of Mangaluru city at a cost of Rs 16.13 crore will be taken up. </p>.Minister Byrathi Suresh inaugurates Mahakalipadpu Railway Underbridge.<p>MLC Ivan D'SOuza, Mescom chairman Harish Kumar and others were present. </p><p><strong>Local MLA miffed</strong> </p><p>Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty has expressed his displeasure for not inviting him to the flagging off work on upgradation of STP at Pacchanady by Gundu Rao.</p><p>Dr Shetty said that the Rs 40 crore grant for the sewerage project was sanctioned under the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) fund, and that the state government’s role was limited to implementation.</p><p>“As the local MLA, the programme at Pacchanady should have been held in my presence. Due to the local Congress leaders, officials did not even inform me,” he alleged. Shetty warned that he would raise a breach of privilege motion against those responsible. </p>