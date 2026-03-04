Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dinesh Gundu Rao flags off upgradation of UGD works: MLA expresses displeasure for not inviting him

An amount of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned to Mangaluru from the National Green Tribunal Environmental Compensation Fund to strengthen the sewerage system within MCC limits.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsKarnataka PoliticsMangaluruDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us