Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dinesh Gundu Rao urges officials to take precautionary measures to avoid disasters ahead of monsoon

The Deputy Commissioner also said 24x7 control rooms have been opened at both district and taluk levels for emergency disaster management during the monsoon.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 15:45 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonMangaluruDinesh Gundu RaoPrecautionary measures

Follow us on :

Follow Us