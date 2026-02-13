Menu
Direct Mangaluru–Muscat Air India flight to resume from March 2026

Poojary stated that the minister informed him Air India previously operated a direct flight on this route, but it was discontinued in July 2025 for commercial reasons.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 17:09 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 17:09 IST
