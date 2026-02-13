<p>New Delhi: Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha member Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Friday that Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has assured him that Air India will launch a direct flight between Mangaluru and Muscat starting in March 2026.</p><p>Poojary stated that the minister informed him Air India previously operated a direct flight on this route, but it was discontinued in July 2025 for commercial reasons. </p>.DGCA slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Air India for operating plane without requisite certification.<p>However, the airline has now decided to resume the service, and bookings for the route are already open for sale, Poojary posted on X.</p><p>Earlier, Kota had requested the minister to intervene and persuade Air India to restart the direct flight between Mangaluru and Muscat.</p>