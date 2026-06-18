Discarded banana stem to gain value through livelihood initiative in Karnataka's Sullia

<p>Mangaluru: Under the Integrated Farming Cluster of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), steps have been taken to manufacture and promote value-added products from banana fibre and banana stem, at the Prakruthi Van Dhan Vikas Kendra in Aranthodu, Sullia.</p><p>According to officials, the Integrated Farming Cluster has been constituted to promote primary value addition to farm produce and agricultural by-products. Normally, banana stems are discarded after harvesting. Under the initiative, farmers will receive a minimum of Rs 5 per stem, which will subsequently be used for the production of value-added products.</p><p>Three Integrated Farming Clusters have been established in the Sullia taluk. One of the clusters has received a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for setting up banana fibre-based production activities and installing the required machinery. The cluster covers the gram panchayats of Aletti, Aranthodu, Sampaje and Ubaradka. The machinery required for the initiative was installed recently.</p>.14 major roads in Dakshina Kannada will be developed at a cost of Rs 57 crore under CRIF: MP Brijesh Chowta.<p>Typically, banana plants are cut down and discarded after the fruits are harvested. Within a few days, the stems decompose. However, these stems can be utilised to produce high-quality fibre, yarn and a range of value-added products. The fibre can be used to manufacture bags, handbags, mats, floor coverings, decorative items and various handicrafts. There is also potential to produce health drinks from banana stems.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, NRLM Block Manager (Non-Farm) Mary S said the unit had been equipped with a fibre extraction machine, weaving loom, sewing machine and banana stem juice extraction machine to facilitate production.</p><p>“Once the stems reach the unit, the outer layers are removed and the inner pith is cut into small pieces. These are processed through a fibre extraction machine, which separates the long fibres present inside the stem. The extracted fibre is thoroughly washed in clean water to remove moisture and residual pulp, and then dried. The dried fibre is later processed and woven before being used to manufacture various products. More than 100 products can be prepared using banana fibre,” she said.</p><p>“We have already started extracting juice from banana stems, which is known for its medicinal properties. People, who require it, have been visiting the unit to collect fresh juice for immediate consumption,” she added.</p><p>Mary said fibre extraction had already commenced, while weaving activities were yet to begin. “Experts from Tamil Nadu will visit next week to train six members of Self Help Group involved in the unit. They will undergo training in the manufacture of bags, yoga mats, window screens and other products using banana fibre.”</p><p>Regarding the supply of raw materials, Mary said Krishi Sakhis in all 25 gram panchayats of Sullia taluk had been informed and tasked with creating awareness among farmers about supplying banana stems to the unit.</p><p>The project has been implemented with the support of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Sanjeevini Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (KSRLPS), Zilla Panchayat, Sullia Taluk Panchayat and the Payaswini Sanjeevini Taluk-Level Federation.</p><p>More than 500 products are currently being manufactured by SHG members under NRLM initiatives in Sullia taluk.</p><p>Sullia Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Rajanna said the initiative would strengthen the livelihoods of SHG members, while also creating value for banana stems that are otherwise discarded. “In fact, Integrated Farming Cluster with Aletti main gram panchayat was sanctioned with the fund to start the unit. A livelihood service centre will have to be set up to support women SHG members.” </p>