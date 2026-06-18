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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Discarded banana stem to gain value through livelihood initiative in Karnataka's Sullia

According to officials, the Integrated Farming Cluster has been constituted to promote primary value addition to farm produce and agricultural by-products.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 04:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTrendingSullia

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