<p>Mangaluru: Following the discovery of a large number of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aadhar-card">Aadhaar cards</a> on the banks of river Netravathi at Farangipete in Pudu village of Mangalore Assembly constituency, Legislative Assembly Speaker who is also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangalore</a> MLA, has written to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in Bengaluru to probe into the matter. </p><p>In a letter to Project Manager UIDAI, Bengaluru, Khader said "A large number of Aadhaar cards were discovered on the banks of the Netravathi at Farangipete in Pudu village on March 3. </p><p>According to reports, members of the public noticed the Aadhaar cards scattered along the riverbank and immediately alerted the president of the Pudu Gram Panchayat. Acting swiftly, the Panchayat President, along with local residents, collected the Aadhaar cards found in the area."</p><p>U T Khader has directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into how such a large number of Aadhaar cards ended up on the riverbank. He instructed the department concerned to identify those responsible and to initiate appropriate action at the earliest.</p>