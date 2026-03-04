Menu
Discovery of Aadhaar cards on riverbank: Speaker UT Khader demands probe

According to reports, members of the public noticed the Aadhaar cards scattered along the riverbank and immediately alerted the President of the Pudu Gram Panchayat.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 17:31 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 17:31 IST
