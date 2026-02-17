Menu
District prison in Mangaluru will be shifted at the earliest: Home Minister Parameshwara

Responding to concerns over jammers affecting the public, the Home Minister said the devices were damaged by inmates.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 11:04 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 11:04 IST
