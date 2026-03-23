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Dry ganja worth Rs 5.06 lakh seized from train at Mangaluru station

The contraband, weighing 10.129 kg and estimated to be worth Rs 5,06,450, was found unclaimed in a general coach of Train No 12601.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:51 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruganjaMangaluru Central Railway Station

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