<p>Mangaluru: Railway Protection Force personnel seized over 10 kilograms of dry <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ganja">ganja</a> from a train at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Monday.</p><p>According to the Railway Protection Force personnel, the seizure was made by Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav along with his team. </p>.Karnataka: Absconding accused in ganja case arrested in Uttar Pradesh after 10 years.<p>The contraband, weighing 10.129 kg and estimated to be worth Rs 5,06,450, was found unclaimed in a general coach of Train No 12601 MGR Chennai Central (MAS) to Mangaluru Central (MAQ) upon its arrival at Platform No 1.</p><p>Following the seizure, the recovered ganja was handed over to the excise department in Mangaluru for further investigation and legal action.</p>