<p>Mangaluru: Acting on credible information, police from Ullal Police Station conducted a late-night raid and seized banned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/e-cigarettes">e-cigarettes</a> worth Rs 37,000 and arrested a person in connection with the case.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Siddappa Naranur of Ullal Police Station, he received reliable information that a man identified as Nawaz had illegally stored and was selling prohibited e-cigarettes to customers.</p><p>The e-cigarettes were reportedly kept in a white sack placed beneath an electricity meter on the left side of a house located in Melina Talapady village within Ullal police limits.</p>.Anurag Thakur files written complaint against TMC MP for smoking e-cigarette in House.<p>Based on the tip-off, the police team conducted a raid. During the operation, they apprehended Nawaz and recovered a stock of e-cigarettes of various brands from his possession.</p><p>Police said the accused had no valid license and was illegally storing the banned products for sale. The seized items, valued at Rs 37,000, are known to have harmful health effects, with officials noting that such products can cause up to 85 per cent adverse health impact.</p><p>A case has been registered under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules, 2020.</p>