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e-Cigarettes worth Rs 37,000 seized in Ullal in late night raid; one arrested

Police said the accused had no valid license and was illegally storing the banned products for sale.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsCrimeMangalurue-cigarettes

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