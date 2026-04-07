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'Ensure uninterrupted water supply, utilise Gram Panchayat funds': U T Khader

The Karnataka Assembly Speaker also reviewed the drinking water situation in rural areas of Ullal Taluk and Kotekar, Someshwar and Ullal towns.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangaluruWater supplyU T Khader

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