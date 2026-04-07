<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Assembly Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> has directed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that the citizens do not face any disruption in drinking water supply.</p><p>Speaking during a meeting to review the drinking water situation in the Mangalore Assembly Constituency, at the DC's office in Mangaluru on Tuesday, he stressed that Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies should give priority to drinking water supply during the summer season. </p><p>He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply, resolve local issues at their level, and utilise funds available with Gram Panchayats and local bodies to carry out necessary works. He also emphasised the need for prompt response to public complaints.</p><p>He further directed officials to provide household connections to all homes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Water should be supplied to tanks constructed under the scheme from designated sources to ensure continuous supply to residential areas. If required, water should be supplied through tankers, he said.</p>.Panchayat officials to be held responsible for water pollution, warns Priyank Kharge.<p>The Speaker also instructed that there should be no delay in providing electricity connections to drinking water projects. Roads dug up for the laying of pipelines must be restored without delay. Departments and agencies related to drinking water supply should work in coordination, he added.</p><p>Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, water metres should be installed to all the households that have not yet received connections. He asked officials to collect and compile data on pending households and submit proposals to the government seeking additional funds.</p><p>Zilla Panchayat CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari said drinking water projects should be handed over to Gram Panchayats only after completion of works. He noted that contractors are responsible for maintaining the projects for one year after completion.</p><p>The Speaker also reviewed the drinking water situation in rural areas of Ullal Taluk and Kotekar, Someshwar and Ullal towns. </p><p>MUDA Chairman Sadashiva Ullal, Urban development project director Dr G Santhosh Kumar and others were also present. </p>