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Fake Mangaluru police website used in online scam, case registered

The website in the name of Mangaluru City Police was allegedly designed with the malicious intent of deceiving innocent public, including senior citizens, and extracting money through cyber fraud.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:59 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruOnline gamblingimpersonationonline scamMangaluru police

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