<p>Mangaluru: A complaint has been filed at the CEN Police Station <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> regarding a fraudulent website impersonating the city police allegedly being used to cheat the public through online gambling schemes.</p><p>According to the complaint lodged by Police Sub-Inspector Revana Siddappa, who is currently serving at the CEN station, the incident came to light while he was browsing online.</p><p>During the verification, it was found that unidentified individuals had created a fake website under the name Mangalore City Police. The website in the name of Mangaluru City Police was allegedly designed with the malicious intent of deceiving innocent public, including senior citizens, and extracting money through cyber fraud.</p>.Fraudsters impersonating TRAI, police, ED cheat Udupi man of Rs 40 lakh.<p>The site reportedly featured multiple online gambling games under the label “Multi Scatter Pragmatic,” including titles such as Gates of Olympus, Mahjong Wins 3, Starlight Princess 1000, Sweet Bonanza 1000, Bander Ceme, Domino QQ, and Poker Omaha, among several others grouped under “JackpotPlay" style <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/online-games">online games</a>.</p><p>The complaint stated that the perpetrators were using the fake website link to contact unsuspecting individuals and lure them into online gambling, thereby fraudulently transferring money from victims.</p><p>Authorities suspect that the accused deliberately misused the name of Mangalore City Police to gain credibility and carry out cyber fraud activities. </p><p>A case has been registered, and officials have sought strict legal action against those responsible for creating the fake website, running illegal online gambling operations, and defrauding the public.</p>