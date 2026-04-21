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Families urge Karnataka IG to relieve 63 constables of present duties, warn of padayatra

Saleem after the meeting with police officials told media people that law and order in the city has improved over the past year, and there are no major issues.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangalurupadayatraMA Saleem

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