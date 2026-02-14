Menu
Five arrested for gambling in Karnataka's Udupi; Rs 4.90 lakh seized

According to police, PSI Eeranna Shiragumpi received specific information about gambling activities near the estuary of Padukere stream, close to a resort on Friday night.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 06:41 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 06:41 IST
Karnataka NewsGamblingUdupi

