<p>Udupi: Acting on credible information, the Malpe Police Station conducted a raid and arrested five persons for allegedly engaging in gambling near a resort in Kadekar village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> taluk.</p><p>According to police, PSI Eeranna Shiragumpi received specific information about gambling activities near the estuary of Padukere stream, close to a resort on Friday night. At around 10.50 pm, the police team reached the spot and kept surveillance.</p><p>It was found that 5–6 individuals were seated at an old shelter in a public place, using mobile phone flashlights. They had spread newspapers on the ground and were playing the card game "Andar Bahar," placing cash. One person was handling a deck of 52 playing cards while others placed money on the newspaper accordingly.</p><p>The police raided the spot. One person managed to escape, while five others were arrested. The arrested are Nithin Raj (35) from Ambalamogaru, Ullal, Sachin R Shetty (35), from Palimaru village, Kaup taluk, Satish alias Kishore (38) from Kuthkorigudde in Kankanady, Mangaluru taluk, Ranjith K Ameen (39) from Surathkal, Mangaluru taluk and Ravi (36) from Sadashiva Nagar, Surathkal. </p><p>The arrested reportedly stated that the person who fled was a resident of Udyavara named Kishore.</p><p>The police seized cards, cash of Rs 4,90,920, four mobile phones, one black mobile, power bank and two vehicles worth Rs 34 lakh. A case has been registered at Malpe Police Station under Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 87 of the Karnataka Police Act. </p>