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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Five-year-old twins dead after drowning in well in Mangaluru

Their parents, leaving behind the twins to play inside the house had, ventured out to complete work at their farm.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 17:09 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMangaluru

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