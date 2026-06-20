Five-year-old twins dead after drowning in well in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Five year-old twins left behind to play inside the house were later found drowned in a well by the parents in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>'s Kadira in Bellare police station limits on Saturday.</p><p>Vasanth, father of the twins, in a complaint to Bellare police informed that he had accompanied the twins from school to their house in Kadira near Marulya village. </p>.Mangaluru man loses Rs 4 lakh in fake online trading platform.<p>Both Vasanth and his wife, leaving behind the twins to play inside the house had, ventured out to complete work at their farm. When the wife returned home, she found the twins missing. Vasanth who joined his wife in the search operation found the twins had died due to suspected drowning in a well. Bellare police registered a case under col 194 of BNS.</p>