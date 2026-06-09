Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Four arrested for siphoning diesel from tanker truck in Mangaluru

They seized a a lorry, a 20-litre can filled with diesel, a plastic pipe used for siphoning fuel and a key allegedly used to open the tanker's diesel tank.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 04:57 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangalurudiesel

Follow us on :

Follow Us