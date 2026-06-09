Four arrested for siphoning diesel from tanker truck in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Four persons were arrested for allegedly siphoning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diesel">diesel </a>from a tanker truck near Bala village in the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by HB Manjunath, who was serving as the Food Inspector in charge of the Mangaluru Rural jurisdiction, he was conducting inspections of LPG outlets, petroleum product establishments, warehouses and petrol pumps in the Surathkal area along with village assistant Harshitha and driver Umesh.</p>.Mangaluru: Main accused in ragpicker's mob lynching case released on bail.<p>While proceeding from Ganeshpura Junction, officials received information that diesel was being illegally extracted from a tanker parked near the Bala Tanker Yard. </p><p>Acting on the tip-off, the team reached the spot through the Cargo Gate route and found a tanker parked beside a mud road off a concrete road leading from Cargo Gate towards Kana.</p><p>The officials observed four individuals near the tanker. One person was allegedly removing diesel from the tank using a plastic pipe and filling it into a can, while another was holding the container. Two others were standing nearby. The officials conducted a raid in the presence of witnesses. </p><p>They seized a a lorry, a 20-litre can filled with diesel, a plastic pipe used for siphoning fuel and a key allegedly used to open the tanker's diesel tank.</p><p>The accused have been identified as Kishore Kumar, Ravi, Suresh Moolya and Anand Kumar Sengottiyan. </p><p>Officials alleged that the four had unlawfully removed diesel from the tanker without the owner's knowledge and stored it in a container without any valid authorisation. </p><p>Authorities also noted that the act was carried out negligently despite the risk of a potential fire hazard.</p><p>The accused were taken into custody. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station. </p>