Fraudsters hack mobile phone, siphon off Rs 6.91 lakh in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: A cyber fraud case has been reported after unidentified fraudsters allegedly hacked a man’s mobile phone and siphoned off nearly Rs 6.91 lakh from multiple bank accounts through online transactions.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by the 54-year-old victim, he noticed multiple SMS alerts regarding money transfers while checking his mobile phone recently. On verifying his accounts through the mobile application, he found that money had been transferred without his knowledge.</p>.Udupi man loses Rs 26.55 lakh in online investment fraud.<p>The complainant immediately lodged a complaint with the 1930 Cyber Helpline. Later, after obtaining the bank statement of his account at the Kavoor branch, it was found that on May 3, an amount of Rs 3,76,620.88 had been transferred in multiple transactions through UPI.</p><p>Further verification of bank statements from two accounts held at the Kulur branch revealed that an additional Rs 3,14,914 had been transferred on the same day through UPI transactions. The complainant stated that he had also reported these unauthorised transactions to the 1930 Cyber Helpline.</p><p>In total, the victim lost Rs 6,91,534.88 in the cyber fraud. The complainant in a complaint to Kavoor police alleged that unknown fraudsters sent messages to the victim’s mobile phone, hacked the device, and fraudulently transferred the money to different bank accounts through online transactions. </p>