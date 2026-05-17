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Fraudsters hack mobile phone, siphon off Rs 6.91 lakh in Mangaluru

According to the complaint filed by the 54-year-old victim, he noticed multiple SMS alerts regarding money transfers while checking his mobile phone recently.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluru

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