<p>Mangaluru: From Channapatna wooden toys to leather handicrafts, Pattachitra paintings and Molakalmuru and Ilkal sarees, a wide range of home décor and traditional products found pride of place at Namma Saras mela, a national-level exhibition of Self-Help Group (SHG) products, held at the Karavali Exhibition Grounds in Mangaluru.</p><p>Sri Sharada SHG from Mysuru showcased incense sticks, dhoop, perfumes, rosewood inlay artworks and elephant carvings. Lakshmi, a member of the group, said that four women SHGs are engaged in preparing these products.</p><p>“Rosewood inlay art work, a traditional GI-tagged art form from Mysuru. It involves the intricate insertion of coloured wood pieces into carved rosewood surfaces. It takes about 15 days to complete one inlay artwork. The price ranges from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1.5 lakh,” she said.</p><p>Vanaja from Maruthi SHG, Vandlapalli, said the group has brought leather handicraft frame models, table lamps and bed lamps to the exhibition.</p><p>“It takes a minimum of five days to prepare each leather handicraft item, and we use hand painting techniques. Around 10 families in Vandlapalli have been engaged in this artwork for several years. A handicraft frame model costs Rs 5,000,” she said.</p><p>Sphurti Swayamsahayyata Mahila Bachat Gat from Chiplun, Maharashtra, displayed fabric purses and a variety of homemade food items including peanut, methi and ragi laddus, palak shankarpali, chips, Alphonso mango pulp, and ragi and jowar murmura. Chethana from the group said 20 women are involved in preparing these products.</p><p>Renuka from Shree Durga Shakti SHG, Gadag, said the group prepares cookware using soapstone (balapakallu).</p><p>“These utensils are hand-chiselled from blocks of soft grey soapstone without using machines,” she said.</p>.Namma Saras Mela 2026 | National level expo of SHG products in Mangaluru; check date, timings and more.<p>The group also sells rangoli stencils in various sizes, prepared by women using machines.</p><p>Pattachitra paintings, known for their vibrant colours, mythological themes and precise lines, were another major attraction. The artworks, painted on cloth and palm leaves using natural dyes, were displayed by Suvam Mahila SHG from Odisha. In addition to paintings, the stall featured Pattachitra bookmarks and designs on kettles, vases and aluminium vessels.</p><p>“It takes two to three days to complete a small Pattachitra piece. The base, known as Patta, is prepared using a traditional natural process involving old sarees, ground tamarind seeds and white stone powder,” said Sudam Charan Sahoo and Nirupama Sahoo from the SHG.</p><p>Channapatna toys were displayed by Brahmasree Narayanaguru Sthree Shakti SHG, led by Jayamma.</p><p>“We make Channapatna toys as our livelihood. They are made from ale mara wood and use only vegetable dyes,” she said. Apart from toys, the group also displayed bangles and keychains.</p><p>A stall by Udupi Sanjeevini Federation offered a variety of pickles, happala, sendige, majjige menasu and honey.</p><p>Nagaraj H M from Kumbheshwari SHG said their stall featured clay products including tea cups, magic lamps, Vastu Boat Ganesh idols, tortoises, diyas and pillar lamps. “We have been engaged in making clay items for several years,” he said.</p><p>Women from 15 different states and all districts of Karnataka participated in the exhibition, showcasing district-specific products. Around 120 stalls were set up at the mela.</p>