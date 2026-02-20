Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

From Channapatna toys to Pattachitra, SHG products draw crowds at Namma Saras Mela in Mangaluru

Pattachitra paintings, known for their vibrant colours, mythological themes and precise lines, were another major attraction.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 13:27 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruArt festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us