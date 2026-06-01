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Funds released for repair of 91 schools, 137 Anganwadi buildings in Dakshina Kannada: DC

A sum of Rs 2.5 crore has been released for the repair of Anganwadi buildings and Rs 1.5 crore for the school buildings.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAnganawadi

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