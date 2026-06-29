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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Gang of 7 persons rob trader of 180 gram gold in Mangaluru, flee with victim's car

The Commissioner of Police said the incident occurred around 2.15 am when the victims were travelling in a car from Sangli, Maharashtra, to Payyannur, Kerala.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluru

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