Gang of 7 persons rob trader of 180 gram gold in Mangaluru, flee with victim's car

<p>Mangaluru: A gang of seven unidentified men allegedly robbed a gold trader of about 180 grams of gold ornaments and fled with the victims' car in the early hours of Monday in Surathkal police station limits.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the incident occurred around 2.15 am when the victims were travelling in a car from Sangli, Maharashtra, to Payyannur, Kerala. </p>.TN man accused in theft case, absconding for 16 years, arrested by Uppinangady police.<p>The assailants, who were travelling in a car, intercepted the vehicle and allegedly robbed a bag containing around 180 grams of gold ornaments belonging to the trader's wife.</p><p>The commissioner said that the accused also drove away with the victims' car after committing the robbery. The victim is a gold shop owner from Sangli. The gold ornaments were being carried in a bag, while the chain worn by the trader's wife was not taken by the robbers.</p><p>Police Commissioner said multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused. “We have a few clues and teams are working on it,” he added. </p>