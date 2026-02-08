Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ganja worth Rs 40,03,000 seized in Mangaluru

Acting on a tip-off, Konaje Police intercepted a car and arrested two persons for transporting ganja intended for sale in Mangaluru and Kerala.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 04:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

