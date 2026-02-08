<p>Mangaluru: Konaje Police seized 80.15 kg ganja, packed in 10 packets, valued at approximately Rs 40.03 lakh from two persons near Mittakodi in Ullal taluk. The arrested are Mohammad Naushad and Ibrahim.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, Konaje Police intercepted a car and arrested two persons for transporting ganja intended for sale in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>and Kerala. Konaja PSI Sharanappa Bhandari received credible information that two persons were illegally transporting ganja in a white car from Andhra Pradesh via the Bengaluru–Hassan route and, after passing through Uppinangady, proceeded towards Mudipu and Kerala via the Melkar–Sajipa–Boliyaru route.</p>.Ganja weighing 34.18 kg seized from house in Kerala's Kozhikode.<p>Based on the information, police personnel reached Mittakodi village in the Kurnadu gram panchayat limits of Ullal taluk and set up barricades on the Melkar–Boliyar–Mudipu road to conduct vehicle checks. When the police signalled the vehicle to stop, the occupants got down from the car, and attempted to flee. However, the police caught hold of them. On questioning, they disclosed that they travelled to Berhampur, near the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border, in the car and purchased the ganja by paying Rs 2.42 lakh. The car used for committing the offence, valued at around Rs three lakh, along with three mobile phones, was also seized.</p>