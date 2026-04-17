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Gold bracelet worth Rs 1.4 lakh missing from lodge room in Mangaluru's Bejai

he complainant has suspected that the lodge owner or staff may have accessed the room using a duplicate key and committed the theft.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:22 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurutheft

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