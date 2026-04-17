<p>Mangaluru: A case of theft has been reported from a private lodge near Bejai in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> city, where gold jewellery belonging to a guest went missing.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by AN Shiva, he had checked into a private lodge near Bejai along with his wife and two children on April 13. The family left the room to visit Tannirbavi Beach after securely locking the room and taking the key with them.</p><p>Before leaving, the complainant had kept a laptop and a plastic box containing gold ornaments inside his bag. The ornaments included two rings belonging to the children, one ring belonging to his wife, and a gold bracelet belonging to the complainant.</p>.Two arrested for RT Nagar house theft; Rs 10-lakh gold recovered.<p>The family returned to the lodge at around 11.30 am on the same day. After some time, when the complainant checked the bag, he found that the gold bracelet weighing approximately 10 grams was missing from the plastic box, while the other items remained intact.</p><p>The estimated value of the stolen gold bracelet is about Rs 1.40 lakh. The complainant has suspected that the lodge owner or staff may have accessed the room using a duplicate key and committed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/theft">theft</a>.</p><p>A complaint has been registered at Barke police station.</p>