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Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.98 lakh stolen in Karnataka's Belthangady

Based on the complaint, Belthangady Police have registered a case under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:01 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluruBelthangady

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