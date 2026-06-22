Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.98 lakh stolen in Karnataka's Belthangady

<p>Mangaluru: Gold ornaments weighing around 60 grams and valued at approximately Rs 7.98 lakh were allegedly stolen from a house in Kanyadi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belthangady">Belthangady</a>.</p><p>According to the complaint lodged by Jayashree (32), a resident of Kanyadi, she had locked her house and left the key near the premises before going to work on June 20. When she returned home in the evening, she found the cupboard in one of the rooms open and the items of the room scattered.</p>.Two arrested, stolen articles, including gold, worth Rs 23.67 lakh recovered in Belthangady.<p>Upon inspection, she discovered that gold ornaments weighing about 60 grams were missing from the house. </p><p>Based on the complaint, Belthangady Police have registered a case under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>