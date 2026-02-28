<p>Mangaluru: Fulfilling a long-pending demand of passengers and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and neighbouring Kerala, the direct flight service between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>and Muscat will resume from March 1.<br>The service will be operated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a>. There has been strong demand for the resumption of this route as a large number of people from the coastal region travel to Muscat for employment and business purposes. In this regard, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta had taken up the issue with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and submitted a request to restart the service.</p><p>As per the current schedule, the flight will operate twice a week — every Sunday and Tuesday. The direct service is expected to reduce travel time and provide convenience to NRIs traveling directly to their hometowns.</p>.Air India Express to launch Varanasi-Bangkok flights.<p>Reacting to the development, MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said that the sudden suspension of the Mangaluru–Muscat direct flight had caused severe inconvenience to thousands of coastal residents settled in Muscat. Passengers traveling from Muscat to Mangaluru were forced to take connecting flights via Delhi, Mumbai, or Kannur.<br><br>He thanked the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu for responding to their continuous efforts and representations and taking steps to resume the service from March 1.<br>In fact, Air India Express had last operated to Muscat on July 14, 2025 in the summer schedule of 2025.</p>