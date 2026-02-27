Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Government doctors, other health department staff demand revision of cadre and recruitment rules

The association has also sought opportunities, as per rules, for in-service doctors, officers, and employees to pursue higher education and postgraduate studies.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 10:42 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina Kannadadoctors

Follow us on :

Follow Us