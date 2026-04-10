<p>Mangaluru: District in-charge Minister and Minister for Health and Family Welfare <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> said that the government will enter into tie-ups with medical colleges across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> to provide better healthcare services in government hospitals in all districts.</p><p>He was speaking at a function organised to hand over medical equipment worth Rs 68.80 lakh, donated by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, to the Government Lady Goschen Hospital on Friday.</p><p>He said that three medical colleges in Dakshina Kannada district have already agreed to offer services in four government hospitals in the district. </p><p>The Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (SSIMRC), managed by the Sri Siddhartha Education Society headed by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, will provide services through a tie-up at the District Hospital in Tumakuru. </p><p>The Community Health Centre Vittal has entered into a tie-up with Yenepoya Medical College to enhance healthcare services. </p><p>Similarly, Belthangady Taluk Hospital and Moodbidri Community Health Centre have entered into tie-ups with Alva’s Health Centre, while Bantwal Taluk Hospital has partnered with AJ Medical College.</p><p>On Opposition to the tie-ups with private medical colleges, the Minister said that Wenlock Hospital has been in a tie-up with Kasturba Medical College for several years.</p>.Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka set to allow medical procedures at four private medical college hospitals .<p>“Does this mean that we have succumbed to private lobbies? No monetary issues are involved in the tie-up. The government only wants to ensure that patients receive good healthcare services, including superspeciality services. Doctors from private medical colleges will also gain more exposure while serving in government hospitals. We are also in talks with the Medical Education Department to have similar tie-ups with government medical colleges,” he said.</p><p>He added that those opposing such tie-ups have misconceptions. “We will not hand over our hospitals to private institutions. Our aim is to ensure better services, including diagnostic facilities, for patients,” he said.</p><p>The minister noted that contributions to Lady Goschen Hospital and Wenlock Hospital benefit the state as both hospitals cater not only to coastal districts but also to patients from Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Chitradurga, Hassan and other districts.</p><p>He said that around 500 to 600 deliveries take place every month at Lady Goschen Hospital, where surgeries and oncology services are also provided. Both Lady Goschen Hospital and Wenlock Hospital are considered model hospitals in the state.</p><p>The minister added that an additional 1 lakh square feet building will be constructed at Wenlock Hospital by KMC. The tender process for constructing a new OPD building at Wenlock Hospital has already been completed. </p>