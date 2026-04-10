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Govt will tie up with medical colleges in Karnataka to provide better healthcare services: Dinesh Gundu Rao

He was speaking at a function organised to hand over medical equipment worth Rs 68.80 lakh, donated by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, to the Government Lady Goschen Hospital.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMangalurumedical collegesDinesh Gundu Rao

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