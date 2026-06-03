GPS helps trace stolen forest department vehicle within hours; Youth arrested

<p>Mangaluru: The stolen <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vehicle">vehicle</a> of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-department">forest department</a> was traced and recovered within a few hours using the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gps">GPS tracking system</a> of the vehicle and arresting the accused. </p>.<p>The 23-year-old man from Kerala had allegedly stolen forest department vehicle that was parked outside staff quarters in Padil and drove it towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> district.</p>.<p>The arrested is Nadeem, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kozhikode">Kozhikode</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>. He stole the vehicle and drove away during the early hours of Monday.</p>.<p>According to Santhosh Rai, Range Forest Officer (Mobile Squad), the vehicle was parked outside the Forest Department staff quarters around 10 pm on Sunday.</p>.<p>The theft came to light when the driver noticed the vehicle missing at around 7.30 am on Monday.</p>.Karnataka: Two arrested for theft at Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala; copper sheets recovered.<p>The issue was immediately reported to the Forest Department authorities, who began tracking the vehicle through its GPS system.</p>.<p>“The tracking device indicated that the vehicle was heading towards Kundapur. By 8.30 am, the Kankanady Town Police were alerted and Forest Department personnel were mobilised,” Rai said.</p>.<p>Using real-time GPS data, officials tracked the vehicle to Kundapur in Udupi district, where it was intercepted and seized. The accused allegedly attempted to escape after abandoning the vehicle but was apprehended shortly thereafter.</p>.<p>During preliminary questioning, Nadeem reportedly told investigators that he had stolen the vehicle “for fun” and claimed that his parents were employed abroad. Police are verifying his claims. </p>