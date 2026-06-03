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GPS helps trace stolen forest department vehicle within hours; Youth arrested

The issue was immediately reported to the Forest Department authorities, who began tracking the vehicle through its GPS system.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:26 IST
India NewsKeralaMangaluruforest departmentKozhikodeGPSUdupiGPS tracking system

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