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'Have always followed directions of Congress High Command': U T Khader

He said that having served once as the district in-charge minister for Dakshina Kannada, others who can perform better should be given opportunities in the future.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsMangaluruU T Khader

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