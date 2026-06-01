'Have always followed directions of Congress High Command': U T Khader

<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> Legislative Assembly Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> on Monday said he would continue to discharge the responsibilities assigned to him by the party and that any decision regarding future positions. </p><p>Addressing reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, Khader said, "At present I'm Speaker of Legislative Assembly and as a Speaker, I would conduct Assembly sessions whenever the government decides to convene them. The political appointments are based on performance rather than discussions on social media platforms."</p><p>"The high command will take the decision. I have efficiently handled every responsibility entrusted to me so far," he said.</p><p>He said that as a Speaker, he does not belong to a party. “I had carried out my duties impartially while serving as Speaker and had also worked effectively during his tenure as Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister.”</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge yet to decide on continuing Rajya Sabha stint or return to state politics.<p>"I have not sought any position. I met the Chief Minister only to thank him for supporting for the past three years," he said, adding that he was unaware of the speculation surrounding possible political developments. </p><p>Khader said he has always followed the directions of the Congress High Command. He said that having served once as the district in-charge minister for Dakshina Kannada, others who can perform better should be given opportunities in the future.</p><p>He further said he was not planning to travel to Delhi for any political lobbying, emphasising that both the party and the people of his constituency are important to him.</p><p>To a query on demand for a Deputy CM post for the Muslim, Khader said that caste and religion are matters of identity and respect, but leaders must work according to the party's ideology and principles regardless of the position they hold.</p><p>The decision lies entirely with the Congress High Command and that all party members would abide by the decision.</p><p>"The party placed its trust in me and I accepted the Speaker's post when the high command asked me to. For us, the party is important, and before that, the nation is important," he said.</p>