Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Heavy rain causes damage to houses, disrupts road connectivity across Udupi district

District records an average rainfall of 35.5 mm in 24 hours
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 04:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFloodingUdupiRain damageroad connectivity

Follow us on :

Follow Us