Heavy rain causes damage to houses, disrupts road connectivity across Udupi district

<p>Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds caused widespread damaged houses, uprooting trees and disrupted road connectivity in many areas across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>district.</p><p>According to reports, the road at Goli Hole on the Byndoor-Kollur route was washed away due to heavy flooding, cutting off transportation links in the area. The district recorded an average rainfall of 35.5 mm during the past 24 hours. Among the taluks, Byndoor received the highest rainfall at 74.8 mm, followed by Udupi with 62 mm and Kundapur with 53.8 mm.</p><p>Other rainfall figures included Brahmavar 25 mm, Hebri 21.2 mm, Kapu 9.6 mm, and Karkala 2.2 mm. Several incidents of property damage were reported from different parts of the district. In Kotattu village of Brahmavar taluk, the cement roofing sheets of a resident, Rathna’s house were damaged, causing an estimated loss of Rs 30,000.</p>.Heavy overnight rain infuses life into waterbodies in north Karnataka districts.<p>In Halnadu village of Kundapur taluk, a tree fell near the house of Jalaja Kulalti and damaged the roof, resulting in losses worth Rs 10,000. In Shivalli village of Udupi taluk, a tree crashed onto the house of Meenakshi, causing major damage estimated at around Rs 25,000. Lightning struck the house of Girija Kulalti in Kavradi village of Kundapur taluk, damaging the roof and walls and causing huge losses.</p><p>In Alevoor village, soil erosion partially damaged the house of Chanamma, leading to losses estimated at Rs 20,000. In Jadkal village of Byndoor taluk, an arecanut tree fell on the cattle shed belonging to Sadashiva Shetty, causing huge damage. Meanwhile, in Ramachandra Lane near Kinnimulki in Udupi city, a tree fell on a house while an adjacent electricity pole was also snapped during the storm. Similar damage was reported in Hoode of Thonse village, where a house was damaged after a tree fell on it during the heavy winds and rain.</p><p>Heavy rain that lashed parts of Udupi district late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning disrupted connectivity on the Kollur–Byndoor National Highway after a portion of the road was damaged. However, swift restoration work by the authorities enabled the resumption of vehicular traffic within hours. According to reports, the highway connection was cut off following heavy rainfall in the region.</p><p>Emergency repair works were immediately taken up at vulnerable stretches of the highway where the ongoing road works are under way. On receiving information about the situation, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra remained in constant touch with the local representatives, highway engineers, and the district administration officials.</p><p>He directed the concerned authorities to take urgent measures to restore connectivity and ensure that traffic movement between Byndoor and Kollur was not disrupted for long.</p>