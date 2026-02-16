Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

History that younger generation must know has been forgotten: Union minister Shobha Karandlaje

President of Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Puttur, Dr Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said women in India had been accorded the status of goddesses and given importance.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 15:34 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruPuttur

Follow us on :

Follow Us