Mangaluru: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje said, "It is unfortunate that the history, we must necessarily know and that the younger generation should understand, has been forgotten." 

Speaking after inaugurating a national seminar on 'Abbakka @500' organised by the Akhila Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Karnataka State College Teachers' Association (Mangaluru Division), and Department of History and IQAC of Vivekananda College in Puttur, she said, "Abbakka began a fierce struggle against foreign forces even before the First War of Independence. We can also note examples of Kittur Rani Chennamma, who challenged the British. We must necessarily learn about our history that can inspire our lives." 

President of Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Puttur, Dr Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said women in India had been accorded the status of goddesses and given importance. "There are numerous examples of women, who fought for the country. When we enjoy all the facilities after settling in this country, we should develop the mindset of contributing something to the nation."

Ashima Mangla, Joint Secretary, UGC, New Delhi, said Abbakka fought enemies out of concern for her people.

She expressed pride in participating in a seminar that recalled such historic moments, and said such programmes helped us understand the revolutions of the past. "Educational institutions should become centres that impart the proud culture of the nation."

Kuldeep M Chowta of the Chowta Palace, Moodbidri, said, "Even in a democratic era, the names of kings and queens remain immortal because of their achievements. It is a matter of pride that Abbakka was the queen of Tulu Nadu. Steps should be taken to ensure that her name remains eternal."

National Co-Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Shaikshik Mahasangh Gunta Lakshman said India had a large number of accomplished women. 

Speaker Sreekanth Shetty, Karkala, delivered a talk on the topic 'The Relevance of Rani Abbakka in the Contemporary Context'. 

President of Rani Abbakka Tulu Study Centre Dr Tukaram Poojary led the discussion on the topic 'Rani Abbakka's Contribution to Indian History'.

Artiste Tonsé Pushkala Kumar presented 'Veer Rani Abbakka Katha Keerthane'.

On the occasion, the Veer Rani Abbakka Award was conferred on Surekha Shetty (Women Empowerment), Sundari Nalike (Folk Art), Dr Asha Jyothi Rai (Social Service and Organisation), Vanaja Poojary (Cremation Ground Service), Dr Greeshma Vivek Alva (Naturopathy), Geetha Lakmeesh (Child Development and Organisation), Sumangala Ratnakar Rao (Indian Arts), Poornima Yatheesh Rai (Yakshagana), K B Ammanni (Traditional Medicine), Mahalakshmi (Entrepreneurship), C S Radhika (Ambulance Driving), Yashodha Keshav (Tulu Literature), Sandhya (Environment), Shubhashaya Jain (Yakshagana Literary Contribution), Sushravya U (Emerging Artist), Bhavya Rani (Community Development), Ruparekha (Ayurveda), Shalini Atma Bhushan (Bharatanatyam), Shubha Adiga (Talamaddale), Shahana Mumtaz Nelyadka (Journalism) and K N Deepika (Yoga).