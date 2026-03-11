<p>Mangaluru: As uncertainty over the uninterrupted supply of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg-cylinder">LPG cylinder</a>s looms large in the wake of the war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, the hotel industry has been among the worst affected.</p><p>Some hotels have altered their menus by stopping the serving of meals and dosas. Instead, dishes such as pulao and curd rice, which require less gas for preparation, are being served to customers.</p><p>Manager of Hotel Shivabagh in Kadri Prakash Nayak said, "Due to decline in supply of LPG cylinders, we have stopped serving dosas and meals. From tomorrow, we will serve pulao, fried rice. We will prepare the minimum food and keep it in a hotbox to meet the demands of the customers," he added. </p><p>A private hostel in Mangaluru has purchased firewood to cook food for the students who are residing in the accomodation. </p><p>South Canara Hotel and Restaurants’ Association president Chandrahas Shetty said that the increase in LPG prices and the shortage of cylinders have severely affected the hotel industry.</p><p>“It is difficult for us to increase prices as well. We have no choice but to wait until the issue is resolved,” he said, expressing hope that the ongoing crisis may ease soon. “Since the disruption in gas supply is temporary, alternative energy sources will have to be considered in the future,” he added.</p><p>He also said that if the situation continues, hotels may have to shut down temporarily.</p><p>President of the Hotel Owners’ Association, Mangaluru, Kudpi Jagadish Shenoy said many hotels have changed their menus to reduce LPG consumption. </p><p>“We have stopped preparing dosas for breakfast in the morning. If gas cylinders are not refilled in the next two to three days, the situation will become severe,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru hotels slash menus, hunt firewood amid LPG shortage.<p>He added that hotels and restaurants cannot function by cooking food only with electric boilers. “Using only steam or any other alternative source is not a practical solution. The government has also increased the LPG refill price for commercial users,” he said.</p><p>A staff member of a gas agency in Kavoor said that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been completely stopped. “Domestic LPG cylinders are being supplied. Consumers should not panic,” the staff member added.</p><p>A hotel owner noted that hoteliers cannot return to using firewood or sawdust as they did decades ago.</p><p>Former president of the Dakshina Kannada Catering Owners’ Association Rajgopal Rai said that the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has also affected the catering industry.</p><p>“We can cook rice and various curries using firewood. However, to prepare dosa, fish fry, chicken fry, fritters, vada and similar items, we depend on LPG stoves. Once the marriage season begins in April, we will face greater hardship if the situation does not improve. We are hopeful of getting some relief soon,” he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, government-run hostels in the district have not been affected by the disruption in supply. Backward Classes Welfare Department district officer Bindiya Nayak said that cylinder supply remains normal in all the 82 hostels managed by the department in the district.</p><p>“So far, no problems have been reported in the mid-day meal system. Instructions have been given to bring any difficulties to our notice wherever they arise, and in such places the gas agency will be directed to supply cylinders under the Essential Commodities Act,” said Akshara Dasoha officer Jnanesh. </p><p><strong>Kukke temple also feels the heat</strong></p><p>The disruption in LPG supply has slightly affected Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, with a decline in the number of cylinders supplied.</p><p>Temple Executive Officer Aravind Ayyappa Sutagundi told DH that the reduced supply of cylinders has not affected the serving of breakfast and annaprasadam to devotees. </p><p>Sources said that the temple normally receives around 25 cylinders daily, which has now dropped to 18.</p>