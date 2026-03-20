<p>Mangaluru: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Ariyadka village of Puttur taluk on Friday morning. The accused later attempted to end his life and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Savitri, who was residing at Gothila in Ariyadka. She had been working as a daily wage labourer for the past month at a rubber plantation owned by Chaitanya in Golthila area of Ariyadka, where she was also staying in an old house on the premises.</p><p>According to the police, Savitri had been facing marital disputes with her husband, Bairappa, for sometime. </p>.Bengaluru: Man kills wife over marital dispute; records video and kills himself.<p>On the day of the incident, Bairappa allegedly attacked her with a knife on a mud road within the plantation, causing fatal injuries. A knife was recovered from the spot.</p><p>Locals who came to know of the incident rushed the injured accused to the Puttur Government Hospital after he reportedly attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.</p><p>Based on a complaint filed by Savitri’s father, 75-year-old Thippa, the Puttur Rural Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is in progress.</p>