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Husband stabs wife to death over marital disputes in Puttur, attempts suicide later

Based on a complaint filed by Savitri’s father, 75-year-old Thippa, the Puttur Rural Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsCrimemurderSuicideMangaluruPutturMarital Dispute

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